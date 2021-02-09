Unwitting Confession, Says China After Union Minister VK Singh's Comment on LAC Transgression

Responding to Union Minister VK Singh's comment on India ‘transgressing the LAC (Line of Actual Control)’ China termed it as an "unwitting confession".

Reacting to the statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said India's transgressions were the root cause of tensions at the de-facto border between the two countries. "This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China's territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border," Wenbin said.

We urge the Indian side to follow through on the consensus, agreements and treaties it reached with China, and uphold peace and stability in the border region, he added.

Union Minister of State for State Transport and Highways, VK Singh- a former Army chief made the remarks to a question on the China border row when he was visiting Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

"With China our border has never been demarcated. Over a period of time, there have been transgressions where China says this is my perception of the LAC. Similarly, none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. We don't announce it. Chinese media doesn't cover it. But let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times, as per our perception," Mr Singh told reporters.

With the standoff between India and China continues at Eastern Ladakh, China has been attempting to expand its area by taking advantage of its perception of the LAC. Its troops would make camp stay, strengthen it and after negotiation, it would go back partially. “But, the present government has ensured that this does not happen,” he added.

However, Singh maintained that China had transgressed in Eastern Ladakh in 2020, but India had warned it with equal measures. “Today, China is under pressure, since we are sitting at places (along the border), where it does not like,” he reportedly said.

The Union Minister said that the country has hit China economically by banning its apps and boycott of its goods. “All these affect them,” he said. “The Chinese do understand that if something goes wrong, India is in a position to hit back,” he further added.

India and China have been locked in a standoff at eastern Ladakh along the LAC since May and the row escalated in June when 20 soldiers were killed in action in a clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley.