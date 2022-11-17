UP: 1 Arrested for Beating Man, Urinating on Face After Video Goes Viral

A person was arrested for allegedly beating a man with the help of his accomplice and later urinating on the victim's face, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Kaptan Singh alias Bhupendra Singh had even handed over the victim Shiva Singh to the police with a countrymade pistol and cartridges, who arrested him under the arms act.

The real story came to the fore after a video of the purported incident went viral on social media platforms, police said.

The incident occurred on October 31 near the LBS college crossing in the city area here.

Singh has been booked under various sections, including the 7 criminal law amendment act and IT act, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Superintendent of Police (SP), Akash Tomar said.

He said the attempts are on to nab the accomplice, he added.

