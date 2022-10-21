UP: 10 Arrested After Dengue Patient Given Mosambi Juice in Drip; Probe On Into Possible Nexus

At least 10 people have been arrested following the death of a dengue patient who was allegedly transfused with fruit juice instead of blood platelets in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Thursday. Police have also seized 18 pouches of plasma and three pouches of suspicious platelets along with cash in connection with the case.

Police have initiated a probe into possible nexus related to the case after a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media. Police said that as of now, there is no clarity on whether fruit juice was transfused to a dengue patient who died in Prayagraj.

“There is no clarity on whether it was mausami (sweet lime) juice that was given to a dengue patient. A team has been set up to also look into reports of fake plasma being supplied to dengue patients,” said Rakesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj, according to a report by The Week.

The Prayagraj administration has also set up a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The hospital where the alleged incident took place has also been sealed since the incident.

The Case

Dengue patient 32-year-old Pradeep Pandey was allegedly transfused with fruit juice instead of blood platelets at a private hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday. The Pandey was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials said.

Though no FIR was registered at the local police station, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed.

In a tweet, Deputy CM Pathak said, “Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing.” “If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital,” he said.

The owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.

According to sources, the patient died due to the transfusion of “wrong platelets” and the samples of those will be examined.

Asked about the reason for sealing the hospital, an officer, on condition of anonymity, said it has been done on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested.

Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient’s platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him.

“They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it,” he said.

Mishra said that the platelets should be examined and their origin should be traced because they had the sticker of SRN hospital on them.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, “An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested.”

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here