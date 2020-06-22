UP 10th, 12th Result 2020: Passing Marks Required for UPMSP Exams in Uttar Pradesh

UP 10th, 12th Result 2020 | After a long wait, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce the UPMSP Results 2020. The UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 are expected to be announced on June 27 at 12:30 pm. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary Results will be announced directly on the official website of UPMSP.

Around 59.6 lakh students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Exam 2020, held in the month of February and March. Out of these, while 30 lakh sat for the Higher Secondary examination, 25 lakh others appeared for the UP Intermediate Examinations. All students can check their result on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, examresults.net.

The UP Board Matric Exams 2020 started on February 18 and ended on March 3, while Senior Secondary Uttar Pradesh Board Exams also began on February 18 and were concluded by March 6.

The evaluation work for the board results was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. However, it began in green zones May 5, followed by orange and red zones from May 12 and May 19, respectively.

If you are wondering about the minimum marks required to pass the UP Board Class 10, 12 Results, we are here to guide you. According to UPMSP, the minimum marks required by a student to pass a subject is 35 per cent. If the score is below the minimum requirement, a student will have to appear for the supplementary test for the particular subject.

However, the board has not announced the final dates to conduct the compartment test this year. The dates will be announced later keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.