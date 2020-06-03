UP 10th Result 2020: UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 to be Released on June 27 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education will reportedly announce the UP Board 10th result 2020 on June 27 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates can also check their UP 10th Result 2020 via direct link here . In case the official website takes time to load, candidates can visit these websites to check their Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020 - examresults.net, upresults.nic.in.

UP 10th Result 2020: Steps to access mark sheet







Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Uttar Pradesh 10th Result 2020’ and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open, enter the credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to check your UP Board Class 10 Result 2020

Step 5: Download Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2020

Students who wish to receive their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 via SMS are advised to follow the steps:

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to get via SMS