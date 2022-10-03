CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP: 12-year-old Rapes 5-yr-old Minor Girl, Detained
UP: 12-year-old Rapes 5-yr-old Minor Girl, Detained

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 19:04 IST

Budaun, India

The accused boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board. (File photo/News18)

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was playing outside her house and a 12-year-old boy allegedly took her to secluded place and raped her

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in a village in Ughaiti area here, police said on Monday. The accused juvenile was detained and the victim girl has been sent for medical examination, Ughaiti Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Tomar said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was playing outside her house and a 12-year-old boy allegedly took her to secluded place and raped her, the SHO said. Later, the girl somehow reached her home in a bad state and narrated the incident to her family members after which an FIR was registered in this connection, the officer said.

The accused boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board, he added.

first published:October 03, 2022, 19:04 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 19:04 IST