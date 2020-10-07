UP: 14-yr-old Dalit Girl Killed By Father, Brother After She Became Pregnant

Shahjahanpur (UP): In a suspected case of honour killing, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly killed by her father with the help of her elder brother after she became pregnant and refused to tell them who was the father of the child. “The matter came to light on Tuesday when villagers found the body of a girl with its head cut off in Dulhapur village in Sidhauli area and informed the police,” Superintendent of Police S Anand told .

