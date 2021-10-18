CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#KeralaFloods#Bollywood
Home » News » India » UP: 2 Killed, 3 Injured in Incident of Lightning Strike in Bahraich
1-MIN READ

UP: 2 Killed, 3 Injured in Incident of Lightning Strike in Bahraich

The five injured were taken to a health centre where Santosh Kumar (45) and Chandan (30) were declared dead by the doctors, police said. (Image: News18)

The five injured were taken to a health centre where Santosh Kumar (45) and Chandan (30) were declared dead by the doctors, police said. (Image: News18)

SHO of Khairighat Police Station Rajkumar Singh said some villagers were grazing cattle when it started raining.

Two people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when they were hit by lightning here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Behrha village under Khairighat area of the district, they said.

SHO of Khairighat Police Station Rajkumar Singh said some villagers were grazing cattle when it started raining. They took shelter under a mango tree and were struck by lightning. The five injured were taken to a health centre where Santosh Kumar (45) and Chandan (30) were declared dead by the doctors, he said.

The other three were referred to Bahraich Medical College, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 18, 2021, 00:16 IST