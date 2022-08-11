CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#LaalSinghChaddha#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » UP: 2 Killed, Many Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Yamuna; Search Ops Underway
1-MIN READ

UP: 2 Killed, Many Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Yamuna; Search Ops Underway

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 17:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

A boat full of passengers capsized in the Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

A boat full of passengers capsized in the Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

Police said there is no information on the number of people travelling in the boat, which was on its way from Fatehpur to Marka village

Two persons were killed and many are feared drowned as a boat carrying them capsized into the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda on Thursday. According to police, there is no information on the number of people in the boat but a search and rescue operation is underway.

Police said the boat was full of passengers and was on its way from Fatehpur to Marka village. “We are yet to identify the number of people present on the boat. Search and rescue operation is on,” they added.

Divers were looking for those feared drowned in the river, police said. The matter has been taken forward by the Marka police station.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:August 11, 2022, 17:38 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 17:38 IST