UP: 2 Killed, Many Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Yamuna; Search Ops Underway

Two persons were killed and many are feared drowned as a boat carrying them capsized into the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda on Thursday. According to police, there is no information on the number of people in the boat but a search and rescue operation is underway.

Police said the boat was full of passengers and was on its way from Fatehpur to Marka village. “We are yet to identify the number of people present on the boat. Search and rescue operation is on,” they added.

Divers were looking for those feared drowned in the river, police said. The matter has been taken forward by the Marka police station.

