Three people were killed and several others injured after a four-storey building in Lucknow collapsed on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the Wazir Hasan Road area.

“The building collapsed suddenly. Three dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Taking note of the collapse, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has promised all help.

It has been learnt that SP spokesperson Abbas Haidar and his family lived in the apartment and are feared trapped under the debris.

Read all the Latest India News here