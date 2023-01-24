CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP: 3 Dead As 4-Storey Building Collapses in Lucknow, Several Others Trapped
1-MIN READ

UP: 3 Dead As 4-Storey Building Collapses in Lucknow, Several Others Trapped

By: News Desk

Edited By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 19:56 IST

Lucknow, India

Rescue operations underway in Lucknow. (Image: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has promised all help. NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot for rescue operations

Three people were killed and several others injured after a four-storey building in Lucknow collapsed on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the Wazir Hasan Road area.

“The building collapsed suddenly. Three dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Taking note of the collapse, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has promised all help.

It has been learnt that SP spokesperson Abbas Haidar and his family lived in the apartment and are feared trapped under the debris.

first published:January 24, 2023, 19:53 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 19:56 IST
