Three young labourers working at a building construction site here died on Sunday after inhaling toxic fumes while removing the shuttering of an unused septic tank, police said.

Bidhnu residents Shiva Tiwari (25) and Ankit Pal (22), and Amit Kumar (25) of Kanpur’s Nurwal lost consciousness soon after entering the septic tank, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Pramod Kumar told.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here