CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BharatBandh#Bollywood#CycloneGulab
Home » News » India » UP Records Over 34 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses in One Day, Over 55% Eligible Population Done With First Jab
1-MIN READ

UP Records Over 34 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses in One Day, Over 55% Eligible Population Done With First Jab

Uttar Pradesh administered a total of 34,88,909 doses on Monday. (Image: Sanjay KANOJIA/AFP)

Uttar Pradesh administered a total of 34,88,909 doses on Monday. (Image: Sanjay KANOJIA/AFP)

Uttar Pradesh conducted a mega free vaccination campaign on Monday to inoculate maximum eligible beneficiaries.

Giving a major boost to the vaccination drive against coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh on Monday administered over 34 lakh doses making it the highest ever single-day vaccine coverage for the state.

This was achieved under a mega free vaccination campaign on the day to inoculate maximum eligible beneficiaries. A total of 34,88,909 doses were administered, of which more than 1.74 lakh doses were logged in state capital Lucknow.

In another achievement, Uttar Pradesh has finished administering the first dose to over 55 per cent eligible adult population. Over 8.4 crore people have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

Uttar Pradesh has also inched closer to touching the 2 crore-mark for fully vaccinated people. As many as 1.95 crore people have received both doses of the vaccine.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, UP administered more than 30 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on August 27, which was also the highest ever in a day by any state. On August 3, UP jabbed around 29.5 lakh people that was also an all-time high record in single day coverage. On September 25, Uttar Pradesh also became the first state to cross the 100-million Covid vaccination mark.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 27, 2021, 22:13 IST