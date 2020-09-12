UP: 4 Including 2 Suspended Police Officers Booked For Attempt To Murder

Mahoba: A case of attempt to murder was registered against four people including a suspended Superintendent of Police and SHO following a police complaint lodged by the brother of the victim, police said on Saturday. Circle Officer Rajkumar Pandey on Saturday said, “Stone trader Indrakant Tripathi was injured after he was allegedly shot at under mysterious circumstances.” “On the police complaint lodged by Ravikant, brother of Indrakant, a case has been registered against former SP Mani Lal Patidar, former SHO of Kabrai Police Station Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder (307) and Prevention of Corruption Act,” he said. The FIR was registered on Friday and a probe has begun, Pandey said refusing to elaborate further. Talking to .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor