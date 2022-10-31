CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: 5 Policemen Injured in Stone Pelting After Attempting to Remove Idol
UP: 5 Policemen Injured in Stone Pelting After Attempting to Remove Idol

October 31, 2022

According to police, the idol was installed on government land in Bahadurpur Kari village on Sunday night.

A case has been registered against a total of 76 people including 36 named under sections of IPC including the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act

Five policemen were injured in stone pelting by locals when they tried to remove an idol of Lord Hanuman installed on government land here without permission, police said on Monday.

Seven people have been arrested and a case has been registered against 76 people, they said.

According to police, the idol was installed on government land in Bahadurpur Kari village on Sunday night.

Police, district administration and the revenue department reached the spot after receiving the information, police said.

When the officials tried to remove the idol saying that it had been done without government permission, the villagers became furious and started pelting stones at the officials and attacked them with sticks, said station in-charge Raj Kumar Singh, who was also injured and admitted to the Government Hospital in Ratsad along with others.

A case has been registered against a total of 76 people including 36 named under sections of the Indian Penal Code including the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said.

The police said the situation is under control and the revenue department has removed the idol from the spot.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area, Singh said, adding the area on which the idol was installed is a government land and ten people had been given the lease of this land in the past.

