1-MIN READ

UP: 50-year-old Labourer Dies As Tractor-trolley Overturns

UP: 50-year-old Labourer Dies As Tractor-trolley Overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 22: A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Police said the accident took place around 8 pm when the tractor driver tried to swerve away from a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. He lost control over the tractor and it overturned. Labourers Dharmendra (50), Arvind and Babu Lalle came under the trolley.

Local residents rushed to save the trapped labourers. all the injured persons could be rescued, Dharmendra had died, the police added.

Loading...