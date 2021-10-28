UP: 7 Booked Under Sedition Charges for Celebrating Pakistan's Victory in Cricket Match

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked seven people under sedition charges for allegedly posting objectionable messages on social media or raising anti-national slogans after Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 cricket World Cup match. Of these seven, three are Kashmiri students who were studying in Agra, three people in Bareilly and one in Lucknow. Out of them, five have been arrested for making remarks against the country after the match on October 24, the police said on its Twitter handle.

These three Kashmiri students were suspended by their college administration in Agra for allegedly posting celebratory messages in favour of Pakistan on social media. Several other students from the college had objected to it but the Kashmiri students remained firm to their stand. Later, the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha also intervened and expressed anger over the incident. Police reached the campus and the students, who were accused of celebrating Pakistan’s victory, were investigated.

The intelligence department has also become alert after videos posted on social media showed students and others raising objectionable slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s victory in the high-voltage match between the traditional rivals.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, those who celebrated Pakistan’s victory are being identified in the state.

On Sunday, there were reports of bursting firecrackers and celebrating the victory of Pakistan from many places in Uttar Pradesh. After which, some people were arrested and booked under sedition charges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.