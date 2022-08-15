CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: 80-Year-Old Man Falls to Death While Tying Tricolour on Pole
UP: 80-Year-Old Man Falls to Death While Tying Tricolour on Pole

IANS

Last Updated: August 15, 2022, 14:41 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

The incident took place in the Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar on Sunday and the man was eager to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

In a freak accident, an 80-year-old man fell to his death in Uttar Pradesh while trying to tie the Tricolour to a pole on the rooftop of his house.

The incident took place in the Civil Lines area on Sunday and the man was eager to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The victim, Atmaram Sharma, was a fitness enthusiast, according to his family members.

A relative said that “he was keen on hoisting the national flag himself on the occasion of Independence Day that despite youngsters in the house offering to do so, he decided to tie the flag himself on the pole”.

He apparently lost balance and fell from the terrace.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

first published:August 15, 2022, 14:41 IST
last updated:August 15, 2022, 14:41 IST