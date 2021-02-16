UP Abhyudaya Yojana Classes Begin Today, Here is How You Can Apply for Free UPSC, JEE, NEET Coaching

Uttar Pradesh government has launched a scheme for those appearing for competitive examinations. The state’s Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana is meant to provide free coaching for aspirants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and other exams. Those who are interested in availing of the benefits of this scheme will have to register on the official website, www.abhyuday.up.gov.in. The classes under this scheme are set to start from Tuesday, February 16 and they will be held in both offline and online mode.

If you are interested in applying for this scheme, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser, and type www.abhyuday.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link for registration, click on it

Step 3: To complete the registration process fill the form which asks for your details like name, age, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Once done you will get an educational calendar along with virtual class links

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Abhyudaya scheme on Monday, February 15 through video conferencing. The minister said that there is a provision for 50-100 students to attend the class physically, but the government believes that with the online mode there will be able to reach more people. However, the study material which is also being provided free of cost will be made available online only.

During the virtual inauguration, the UP CM mentioned that the first phase of the Abhyudaya Yojana will begin in 18 Commissionerate Headquarters. The chief minister also said that the students will be assessed through regular weekly and monthly tests. Based on these tests their screening will be done.

According to the information on the official website, the teaching faculty will comprise people who are experts in their field. The website clearly states, "There is a provision of free guidance and teaching by officers of IAS, IPS, Indian Forest Service, PCS cadre.”