UP Administers One Cr Covid Shots in First 24 Days of This Month, Aims 10 Lakh Doses a Day In July

Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination by administering one crore shots between June 1-24 under the government’s ambitious ‘Mission June’.

The state achieved the feat by vaccinating more than 8 lakh people on Thursday, thereby taking the cumulative doses to over 2.88 crore.

From July 1 onward, the UP government is eyeing a target of administering around 10 lakh doses a day to achieve the landmark of giving 10 crore shots by the end of August.

Expressing happiness over achieving the landmark feat, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, Navneet Sehgal said, “The drive was organised on the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath to cover the maximum population. UP has set a new record by administering one crore doses a week before the set time period.”

Sehgal also added there was no wastage of vaccine doses during the mega drive.

Vaccination pace in Uttar Pradesh is currently on a high, as the daily doses are skyrocketing to around 8 lakh a day. The change in the Centre’s policy, which promised to vaccinate all adults free-of-cost, seems to be the big factor that contributed to the spike in vaccinations in the state.

In the last four days, the state administered more than 30 lakh doses of the Covid vaccines. It was expected that the state would achieve the target by the end of this month. But with the government stepping up its efforts to vaccinate people on a war-footing, the target was achieved before the expected time.

Cluster Approach Strategy to bump up vaccination

The state is now preparing to ensure that it has enough manpower to add more vaccine centres to achieve the goal of administering 10 crore shots by August-end. The services of more than 12,000 new nursing students will be taken for this purpose.

To reach the 10-crore target, the government has adopted the Cluster Approach Strategy. Under this, the entire state’s population will be divided into clusters.

With a focus on the rural areas, more than 97,000 revenue villages of all the development blocks in the state will be divided into clusters. In each revenue village, a mobilisation team will be constituted with the gram pradhan, Lekhpal, ASHA and anganwadi workers, teachers of primary school, panchayat secretary and yuvak/mahila mangal dal.

The cluster mobilisation teams will start its awareness drive three days prior to the pilot campaign.

Two Quick Response Teams will also be deployed at the centres during vaccination in order to manage any kind of adverse situations. In the urban areas, the Hybrid Model will be adopted and people will be motivated to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

