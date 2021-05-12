UP: After Relatives Fail to Turn in for Last Rites Fearing Corona, Muslim Men Lend a Helping Hand

Amidst the ongoing crisis and pandemic, stories of humanity and brotherhood continue to strengthen society. A case was reported in Amroha district of the state where neighbours and relatives of a man, who had died due to a heart attack, failed to turn up for his last rites after which people from different faith stepped in and helped the family in performing the last rites.

A resident of Mohalla Jai Om Nagar, Mangal Verma, died due to heart attack. Fearing Corona infection, many of his relatives refused to cremate him. Verma used to work as a conductor at Ali Khan Bus Services.

There was no one to give a shoulder to the bier of Verma after which his children informed Ali Khan, who reached Verma’s house along with his friends and helped in performing the last rites as per Hindu rites and rituals. People like Ali Khan are setting up examples of brotherhood in difficult times.

Several such cases have been reported over the past few months. Earlier, a group of Muslim men in Meerut had carried a Hindu woman’s bier after her husband waited for hours for his family members to turn up to take the body for cremation. A clip of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

Similarly, a man named, Faizul, from Prayagraj was in the headlines for lending a helping hand in carrying bodies of Covid-hit individuals for cremation free of cost. Faizul has missed fasting during Ramzan to help people complete the last rites of their dear ones. He is not only providing free car services to the poor and needy amid the pandemic, but also extending help to conduct the last rites of orphans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here