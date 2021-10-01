UP: Aligarh Sees Acute Shortage of Hospital Beds amid Rise in Viral Fever Cases

An acute shortage of beds has been observed throughout hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, according to reports, which is dealing with an increase in viral fever cases, largely related to dengue and malaria, amid as part of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Aligarh’s district medical officer told ANI that efforts are being undertaken to enhance the number of hospital beds in order to accommodate more patients.

“About 2,000 beds are currently available in the district and efforts are being made to increase it… Beds have been provided everywhere,” ANI quoted the district medical officer as saying.

Top hospitals like as Deen Dayal and Malkhan Singh District Hospital have run short of beds, the Hindustan Times said in a report. Earlier this week, Deen Dayal Hospital’s management decided to stop accepting new patients and instead refer them to medical college. According to the hospital, there is no room for any additional patients.

A similar situation is being witnessed at the Malkhan Singh District Hospital, located in the heart of Aligarh, which has a maximum capacity of 200 beds in its wards. Due to a rise in viral fever cases, there has been a shortage of beds and patients are being referred to medical colleges, the hospital said, reported the Hindustan Times.

Last month, the chief minister’s office declared Aligarh to be one of the 24 areas in UP free of Covid-19 infections.

