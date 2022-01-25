UP Assembly Elections: BJP MLA Brijesh Singh Claims Deoband To Be Named As Dev Vrind

As Uttar Pradesh is witnessing intense campaigning by various political parties ahead of the state Assembly elections, once again the debate on renaming the historical town of Deoband has heated up. BJP MLA from Deoband, Brijesh Singh, has raised the issue of changing the name and said that he has not forgotten his promise to rename Deoband to Dev Vrind. He claimed that Deoband will be renamed once his party returns to power again.

“Dev Vrind is written in the scriptures and I have handed over all its evidence to CM Yogi ji. I had earlier proposed that Deoband be renamed Dev Vrind. One day will come when Yogi ji will rename Deoband to Dev Vrind,” Singh said.

“I stand by my promise. I won’t have any trouble. I don’t want to communalise this election. Dev Vrind is written in the scriptures. Let the government be formed again, then progress will be made on this issue,” he added.

He claimed that it’s a one sided election for BJP and there is no competition against CM Yogi Adityananth. “Just as there was no candidate in the last election, this time also there is no one in front of Yogi Ji. This is a one-side victory. Does anyone in India have the right not to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai?,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, SP candidate Kartikeya Rana, speaking on the issue, said that BJP wants to polarise the elections.

“Will renaming Deoband provide infrastructure and jobs? Here in 2017, BJP did not do any miracle, they polarised the entire state. Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb lost somewhere in the last election. But this time there is full confidence because there has always been a secular vote here. The reason I got the ticket from here is that the party got the survey done. There is no issue of Hindu Muslim here,” said Kartikeya Rana.

