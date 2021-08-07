UP Assembly Polls 2022: PM Modi Could Sound Poll Bugle From Mahoba On Aug 10

All major political parties in Uttar Pradesh have become active for the next year’s crucial assembly elections. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also planning its strategy to beat anti-incumbency and become the first party in several decades to return to power for the second straight time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the biggest campaigner of BJP especially in the Hindi heartland, is expected to sound the poll bugle from Mahoba district next week.

PM Modi will launch the second phase of Ujjwala Yojana, which provides free LPG gas connection to below poverty line (BPL) households, on August 10. The launch will take place in Mahoba though PM Modi will inaugurate the scheme virtually from Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present in Mahoba. This will be the major programme of the Petroleum Ministry under Puri who took charge last month after the cabinet reshuffle.

However, the event could also have political connotations as the state assembly elections are not even six months away. Incidentally, PM Modi had raised the 365+ seats slogan from Mahoba in October 2016 before the 2017 assembly elections. BJP managed to end the SP-BSP cycle in Uttar Pradesh as it won two-thirds of the seats in the state and placed Adityanath on the top post.

Mahoba is also known as the land of heroes as it has produced several brave hearts who went on to serve in the Army.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak did not give a straight answer when he was asked whether the August 10 event will have a political agenda. Pathak said BJP is governing both UP and in Centre, and the voters mandated the party to work for the people. Pathak added that BJP has done a lot and will present the work before the public.

