UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018 Released at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Download Now

Updated:February 27, 2018, 2:12 PM IST
UP Assistant Teacher Admit Cards 2018 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The Board is scheduled to organize the written examination on 12th March 2018 for recruitment of candidates for the post of Assistant Teachers in the government-run and aided schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board aims to fill 68,500 vacancies of Assistant Teachers across the state and had begun the online application process in January 2018, last month. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card:

How to download UP Assistant Teacher Admit Cards 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on the Admit Card notification that reads,
सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा - 2018 हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रणाली परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी, इलाहाबाद, उ0 प्र0

Step 3 – Enter your Registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on Proceed

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/att2018/exam_admitcard/registered.aspx

The venue and time of examination will be mentioned on the Admit Card along with important instructions for the candidates. Candidates also must carry a photo ID proof for hassle-free entry to the examination hall. Candidates must carry both the documents and reach the examination venue before the scheduled exam time to undergo a verification process.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
