UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018 Out at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Check Now

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The examination for the Uttar Pradesh Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2018 was held in the month of May 2018 to fill 68,500 teacher posts.Candidates who had appeared for the UP Assistant Teacher Examination 2018 can now check and download the result by following the instructions given below:How to check UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link that reads ‘‘सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा - 2018 हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रणालीपरीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी, इलाहाबाद, उ0 प्र0’Step 3 – Click on ‘Result’Step 4 – Enter your details viz Roll Number and security codeStep 5 – Click on proceedStep 6 – Result will display on the screenStep 7 – Download the result and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/att2018/tet_regno.aspx Around 12.57 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers post examination 2018, out of which 10.78 candidates had appeared for the exam. A total of 41,556 candidates have cleared the examination.