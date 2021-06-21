UP ATS Arrests 2 Clerics for Converting More Than a Thousand People

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two clerics accused of converting more than a thousand people.

The UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday said that a big gang was engaged in religious conversion and they used to convert people after luring them with money and other inducements. In this case, first Umar Gautam of Batla House, New Delhi was arrested after which his accomplice Jahangir has also been arrested. Both of them used to convert people with fear and temptation.

The police also expressed suspicion of having ISI and foreign funding. According to the information, these people used to convert poor people through motivational thoughts. According to the ADG, people were being radicalised by conversion.

The ADG said, “Both of the accused have so far converted more than one thousand people. This also includes deaf children and women. Not only this but many women were also married after being converted.”

According to UP ATS, the work of conversion is being done in Noida, Kanpur and Mathura in UP and also in some other States. Whereas Umar Gautam has himself converted from Hindu to Muslim and has actively converted more than a thousand people so far. It is also being said that the religious conversions were being done at the behest of the Islamic Dawa Center.

The Islamic Dawa Centre has also been accused of funding the conversions along with funding from abroad as well.

