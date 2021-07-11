UP ATS Nabs Two Suspected Al-Qaeda Terrorists from Kakori Area of Lucknow

A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday nabbed two suspected terrorists after it launched a search operation in the Kakori area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The two suspects have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

According to sources, both are Pakistani handlers and the ATS team had been tracing them for a week. Further, it is suspected that the arrested terrorists might be connected with terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

According to the information received, ATS commandos surrounded a house from all sides and the bomb disposal squad was also called in to the spot. In this operation being led by IG GK Goswami, two pressure cooker bombs, time bombs and a huge cache of arms have been recovered so far.

As per sources, the ATS was keeping an eye on this house, which belongs to a person named Shahid, for a long time due to suspicious activities of visitors, especially one named Waseem.

The ATS started the search operation today after the information was confirmed. Local police were also present on the spot. The ATS sealed the Kakori area and evacuated the nearby houses.

Around three to four suspicious youths were seen visiting the house for several days, of which two have been nabbed.

