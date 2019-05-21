Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019: Rohilkhand University to Release Answer Key Soon at upbed2019.in

A direct URL will be hosted by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University MJPRU on its homepage once the UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed Result 2019 is declared.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019: Rohilkhand University to Release Answer Key Soon at upbed2019.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019 | The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University MJPRU has confirmed on its official website that the UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019 and the UP B.Ed Result 2019 will be released today (May 21). The state university Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University MJPRU located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh will be uploading the UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed JEE Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed Result 2019 , MJPRU B.Ed Result 2019, MJPRU Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed Test Score 2019, MJPRU Test Score 2019 soon at upbed2019.in. A direct URL will be hosted by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University MJPRU on its homepage once the UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed Result 2019 is declared.

However, there is no official word yet from the exam convener Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University’s end on the timing for uploading the UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed JEE Answer Key 2019, MJPRU Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed Test Score 2019, MJPRU Test Score 2019.

UP B.Ed Result 2019: Steps to check score and answer key

Candidates, who want to check their scores and tally the marks with the official UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019 shall keep on visiting the Rohilkhand. Candidates need to follow the below-listed steps to check their UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019 and the UP B.Ed Result 2019

1. Visit the MJPRU’s official website
2. Click on the link ‘UP B.Ed Result 2091’ and enter the details in candidate login page
3. Submit details to view your UP B.Ed JEE Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed Result 2019 , MJPRU B.Ed Result 2019,
4. The UP B.Ed Result 2019 or UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019 will be displayed on the screen

The exam convener Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University tasked with conducting the state level teaching entrance exam, was supposed to declare the UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed JEE Answer Key 2019, MJPRU Answer Key 2019, UP B.Ed Test Score 2019, MJPRU Test Score 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination 2019 (UP B.Ed JEE) was held on April 15th. The UP B.Ed Result 2019 was supposed to be declared in second week of May and got delayed. No reasons for the same were cited by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram