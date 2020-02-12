Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
UP B.Ed JEE Exam 2020: Registration to Start from 4 pm Today at lkouniv.ac.in
The application fee for UP B.Ed JEE exam for candidates belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category is Rs 1,500. Those, who will submit the application post March 6, will have to pay Rs 2,000.
File photo of the Lucknow University main campus.
The registration process for UP B.Ed JEE exam will begin from 4 pm on February 12. Candidates can apply online for UP JEE B.Ed. exam till March 6 on the official website of University of Lucknow - http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/. The last date for submitting application with late fees is March 11. The UP B.Ed JEE exam 2020 is expected to be held on April 8 and the UP B.Ed JEE exam results 2020 could be announced on May 11.
The application fee for UP B.Ed JEE exam for candidates belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category is Rs 1,500. Those, who will submit the application post March 6, will have to pay Rs 2,000.
Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will have to pay Rs 750 till March 6 and post that date they will have to shell out Rs 1,000.
Candidates, who are from outside Uttar Pradesh, will be charged Rs 1,500 till March 6 and after that they will have to pay Rs 2,000, including late fees.
How to register for UP B.Ed JEE exam 2020
Go to the official website of University of Lucknow — http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/
Click on the Candidate Registration link.
Fill the entries.
After that, click on the Submit button.
Then you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. You will have to enter the OTP.
Besides, you will receive a verification link on your mail id. Click on the link in the mail to verify it.
After successful registration, an eleven digit registration number will be generated. Note the registration number and also take print out of the page as it is required for the future references.
Post registration, you will be asked to submit the fees.
Then one will have to click on the Submit Application Form link. All the entries in the application form must be filled carefully. Candidates will be required to enter transaction ID, registration number and date of birth.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: 8K Video, 120Hz Display And Super Fast Charging on The Menu
- Google, WhatsApp And Facebook May Soon Discuss Ways to Block Rape Videos And Child Porn
- Watch: AAP Supporters Dance to Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' after Kejriwal's Delhi Sweep