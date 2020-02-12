UP B.Ed JEE Exam 2020: Registration to Start from 4 pm Today at lkouniv.ac.in

The registration process for UP B.Ed JEE exam will begin from 4 pm on February 12. Candidates can apply online for UP JEE B.Ed. exam till March 6 on the official website of University of Lucknow - http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/. The last date for submitting application with late fees is March 11. The UP B.Ed JEE exam 2020 is expected to be held on April 8 and the UP B.Ed JEE exam results 2020 could be announced on May 11.

The application fee for UP B.Ed JEE exam for candidates belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category is Rs 1,500. Those, who will submit the application post March 6, will have to pay Rs 2,000.

Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will have to pay Rs 750 till March 6 and post that date they will have to shell out Rs 1,000.

Candidates, who are from outside Uttar Pradesh, will be charged Rs 1,500 till March 6 and after that they will have to pay Rs 2,000, including late fees.

How to register for UP B.Ed JEE exam 2020

Go to the official website of University of Lucknow — http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/

Click on the Candidate Registration link.

Fill the entries.

After that, click on the Submit button.

Then you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. You will have to enter the OTP.

Besides, you will receive a verification link on your mail id. Click on the link in the mail to verify it.

After successful registration, an eleven digit registration number will be generated. Note the registration number and also take print out of the page as it is required for the future references.

Post registration, you will be asked to submit the fees.

Then one will have to click on the Submit Application Form link. All the entries in the application form must be filled carefully. Candidates will be required to enter transaction ID, registration number and date of birth.

