English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP B.Ed. Result 2019: Ruhalkhand University Declared UP B.Ed JEE Result at upbed2019.in
Ruhalkhand University announced UP B.Ed JEE result today on the official website upbed2019.in
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...
UP B.Ed Result 2019 | In Uttar Pradesh, the examination convener Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University, Bareli announced the UP B.Ed Result 2019 and UP B.Ed JEE result 2019 shortly (May 14 Tuesday). The result of state level teaching entrance exam UP B.Ed JEE published via online mode by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University, located in Bareli. However, it is confirmed that the UP B.Ed Result 2019 for JEE will be published before May 15 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University’s official website upbed2019.in
Steps to Check UP B.Ed Result 2019 for JEE
1- Visit the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University's website upbed2019.in
2- On homepage, you will get UP B.Ed Result 2019 link, click it
3- On new window, enter the required details
4- Hit submit button
5- Your UP B.Ed Result 2019 will be on the screen
6- Download and take a print out for future reference
The Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination called as UP B.ED JEE was held on April 15 for the current academic batch 2019-2022. Post 2019 UP B.Ed Result declaration, process for online counseling will start in the month of June. Qualifying candidates will pursue three-year long Bachelors of Education degree course at government or private college located across Uttar Pradesh. The college/university allotment will be based on rank of candidates on the final UP B.Ed merit list.
Steps to Check UP B.Ed Result 2019 for JEE
1- Visit the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University's website upbed2019.in
2- On homepage, you will get UP B.Ed Result 2019 link, click it
3- On new window, enter the required details
4- Hit submit button
5- Your UP B.Ed Result 2019 will be on the screen
6- Download and take a print out for future reference
The Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination called as UP B.ED JEE was held on April 15 for the current academic batch 2019-2022. Post 2019 UP B.Ed Result declaration, process for online counseling will start in the month of June. Qualifying candidates will pursue three-year long Bachelors of Education degree course at government or private college located across Uttar Pradesh. The college/university allotment will be based on rank of candidates on the final UP B.Ed merit list.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results