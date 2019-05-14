Take the pledge to vote

UP B.Ed. Result 2019: Ruhalkhand University to Declare UP B.Ed JEE Result Today at upbed2019.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
UP B.Ed Result 2019 | In Uttar Pradesh, the examination convener Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University, Bareli will be officially announcing the UP B.Ed Result 2019 and UP B.Ed JEE result 2019 shortly (May 14 Tuesday). The result of state level teaching entrance exam UP B.Ed JEE will be published via online mode by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University, located in Bareli. There is no official confirmation on the date and timing for the 2019 UP B.Ed Result declaration. However, it is confirmed that the UP B.Ed Result 2019 for JEE will be published before May 15 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University’s official website upbed2019.in

Steps to Check UP B.Ed Result 2019 for JEE
1- Visit the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University's website upbed2019.in
2- On homepage, you will get UP B.Ed Result 2019 link, click it
3- On new window, enter the required details
4- Hit submit button
5- Your UP B.Ed Result 2019 will be on the screen
6- Download and take a print out for future reference

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination called as UP B.ED JEE was held on April 15 for the current academic batch 2019-2022. Post 2019 UP B.Ed Result declaration, process for online counseling will start in the month of June. Qualifying candidates will pursue three-year long Bachelors of Education degree course at government or private college located across Uttar Pradesh. The college/university allotment will be based on rank of candidates on the final UP B.Ed merit list.
