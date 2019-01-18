English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Becomes Third State to Implement 10 Percent 'Quota Bill', After Gujarat and Uttarakhand
The nod was given at a meeting here of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior cabinet minister and UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among upper castes in jobs and educational institutions, days after the amendment was approved by the Gujarat and Uttarakhand governments.
The nod was given at a meeting here of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior cabinet minister and UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma as told to mediapersons.
The Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019, providing for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category was passed by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session.
President Ram Nath Kovind has since given his assent to the bill.
