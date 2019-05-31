Take the pledge to vote

UP BEd Counselling 2019: MJPRU to Start Seat Allotment at upbed2019.in; Know How to Register

According to a media report, admission on approximately 1.95 lakh seats in government, private colleges is scheduled for UP BEd Counselling 2019 and call letter informing candidates about day, events of UP BEd Counselling 2019 is already dispatched.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
UP BEd Counselling 2019| The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly is tasked to begin UP BEd Counselling 2019 process from tomorrow (June 1) in Uttar Pradesh for allotting admission to qualifying candidates in Bachelor of Education course. In the UP BEd Counselling 2019 process, college or institute allotment to candidates as per their rank is conducted along with fee submission and document verification. On June 30, the UP BEd Counselling 2019 in all its phases will be completed.

UP BEd Counselling 2019: Know how to register online for UP BEd JEE seat allotment

To get your desired college, candidates need to register for UP BEd Counselling 2019 and pay an applicable fee. The complete process for participating on online mode of UP BEd Counselling 2019 is given below-

Step 1- Visit the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University's website upbed2019.in

Step 2- Login in your registered candidate acount

Step 3- Select UP BEd Counselling 2019 tab and enter the required details

Step 4- Select your choices for UP Bed Colleges from the list given

Step 5- Lock your preferences and submit them

Step 6- Pay applicable fee for UP BEd Counselling 2019

Step 7- Check your mail for confirmation of fee deposit

Step 8- Take a printout of choice locking, fee payment for UP BEd Counselling 2019

The fee for UP BEd Counselling 2019 is Rs 5750, out which Rs 750 is non-refundable counseling application processing cost. On not being assigned any college in 2019 UP BEd Counselling process, then, the University will refund the Rs 5000 in candidate’s registered bank account.

The facility of preferring and locking desired names of colleges is online part of UP BEd Counselling 2019. However, the seat allotment, document verification will be conducted on the physical presence of candidates at their respective UP BEd Counselling center. 

