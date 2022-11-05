UP: Bike Dragged by Speeding Car for Over 1Km in Ghaziabad, Accused Driver Arrested | WATCH

A bike was dragged by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for over one kilometer. The road rage incident took place on November 3 and the video has gone viral in which the car can be seen dragging the motorcycle from the bonnet side in the Indirapuram area.

Speaking to the news agency ANI about the incident, SK Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said that the car owner was arrested as he went on dragging the bike that was stuck on it without paying heed to the bike owner. “The car has been seized and the bike owner is safe,” he added.

As per the video, the car driver hit two bike riders and tried to flee the scene at high speed after the incident.

The police said that the further investigation is being done.

“In relation to the viral video of a bike being dragged from the car by the car driver in the police station Indirapuram area, there is an incident of byte-d. 03.11.22 of CO Indirapuram, the bike rider is safe, the car has been seized by the police and the driver has been arrested. Advance legal action being taken,” the Ghaziabad Police tweeted.

A few eye-witnesses said they tried to stop the car but the driver kept speeding. When stopped, they asked him to come out of the car after removing the car keys but he refused to do so.

Read all the Latest India News here