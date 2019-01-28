English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP BJP Chief Invokes 1995 Guest House Incident to Crack Objectionable Joke on Mayawati
The BJP MP from Chandauli, Pandey, went on to say that the BJP has ‘tested and rejected Mayawati.’
Lucknow: After BJP MLA Sadhana Singh, the UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey has made objectionable comments on SP chief Mayawati.
Not impressed by the SP-BSP bonhomie, Pandey shared a joke from social media mocking at the alliance, while addressing a public meeting in Chandauli.
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Manoj Sinha were also present at the event.
Pandey quoted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as whispering to BSP chief Mayawati while putting a shawl across her shoulders on her birthday, “Ye wahi shawl hai jo pitaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) ne guest house mein utaari thi.”
The BJP MP from Chandauli, Pandey, went on to say that the BJP has ‘tested and rejected Mayawati.’ “She cannot do anything, but has turned Akhilesh into a ‘Babua’.”
Earlier, BJP’s Sadhana Singh had courted controversy by calling Mayawati as “worse than eunuch”. BSP leader Ram Chandra Gautam on Sunday filed a police complaint against Singh.
While addressing a rally, Singh had said that the woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators. The shocking statement came after the SP and BSP announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The coming together of the two regional giants, after decades of bitterness, was considered a breakthrough, especially after the infamous 1995 'guest house incident'.
Addressing a press conference, Mayawati on January 12 said that she was ready to forgive and forget the 'guest house incident' during which she was held hostage by SP workers at the state guest house.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
