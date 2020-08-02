UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19

After news of the demise of UP minister Kamla Rani Varun on Sunday morning, state BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced on Twitter about testing positive for Covid-19.

"I had been experiencing initial symptoms of COVID-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for COVID-19," said Singh in his tweet. The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection.

"I request every person who came in my contact to get themselves tested for infection and quarantine themselves as per the guidelines," he added in his tweet. "On the advice of doctors, I have quarantined myself at my home. I request all the residents of UP to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government," he said in another tweet.

Kamla Rani Varun had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 and was admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow. Her other family members who had also tested positive were admitted at SGPGI. Varun was the first MLA of the party to win the Ghatampur seat in Kanpur and was made cabinet minister in 2019.