UP BJP Leader Booked after Party Worker in Muzaffarnagar Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment

Lucknow: A woman BJP worker from Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday accused a party office-bearer of sexual harassment and threatening her. The police have registered a case against BJP Mandal Vice President Ashish Jain and have started an investigation after women party workers demanded strict action against him.

The incident was reported from Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar where a local BJP Mahila Morcha worker has accused Jain of sexual harassment. In her complaint, the victim said the accused visited her house allegedly on the pretext of talking about her enrolment as a graduate voter — he first tried to misbehave with her and then attempted to rape her.

The victim alleged that Jain also threatened her after she opposed his attempt at rape.

The Budhana police have registered a case against Jain under Sections 354 (criminal assault with intent to outrage modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Dehat Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police Nepal Singh said the case was registered as per the complaint of the woman and the matter was being investigated further.

