UP BJP Leader Booked for Abducting 17-year-old Girl at Gunpoint, Assaulting Her Family

Auraiyya (Uttar Pradesh): A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.

Kaushlendra Rajput, 26, block pramukh of Bidhuna, had gone missing with the minor girl on Thursday. Kaushlendra was in a relationship with the girl but his family had fixed his marriage elsewhere because they disapproved of the inter-caste relationship.

Kaushlendra's family members and four other members of Bidhuna Block were also booked for allegedly assaulting the girl's father and brother.

The girl's family has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging assault by Kaushlendra's family and block members when they went to his home to enquire about the girl.

Kaushlendra's family has also filed a cross-complaint, accusing the girl's father and brother of molesting a woman member of their family. No one has been arrested so far.

The Station House Officer(SHO) said the girl's father lodged an FIR against Kaushlendra, his brothers and their father, alleging that they came to his house and abducted his daughter at gunpoint after beating them up.

He alleged that Kaushlendra's family took cash and jewellery, an FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint.

The SHO said that efforts were on to trace Kaushlendra and the minor girl.

Meanwhile, the district BJP president of Auraiyya, Geeta Shakya, said that Kaushlendra joined BJP last year when the party supported him in the election for block pramukh. Shakya added that the party has nothing to do with Kaushlendra's act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.