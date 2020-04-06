Take the pledge to vote

UP BJP Leader Ditches Candles, Shoots in the Air to Drive Away Coronavirus, Video Goes Viral

In the video, Tiwari can be seen holding a revolver, which reportedly belonged to her husband Om Prakash, and firing aimlessly in the air.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 6, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
UP BJP Leader Ditches Candles, Shoots in the Air to Drive Away Coronavirus, Video Goes Viral
BJP Mahila Wing leader Manju Tiwari firing in the air. (Image: Video screengrab)

Lucknow: When the country on Sunday united to answer Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light up lamps, candles and torches for nine minutes at 9pm, a local chief of BJP Mahila Wing in Uttar Pradesh, was firing in the air from a revolver gun to “fight” the coronavirus.

The incident came to the fore after the BJP leader from Balrampur, Manju Tiwari, filmed and uploaded it on her Facebook account. Soon the video went viral, inviting heavy criticism from social media users, who demanded strict action against her.

Celebratory firing is illegal and prohibited by law in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, Tiwari can be seen holding a revolver, which reportedly belonged to her husband Om Prakash, and firing aimlessly in the air. Tiwari first lit the lamps on the terrace of her house and then opened fire while her husband allegedly shot the video.

The BJP leader shared the video on Facebook with the caption that said, “Deep Jalane Ke Baad, Coronavirus bhagate hue (By lighting lamps, sending coronavirus away).”

Even as the video elicited severe flak from all quarters, no action has yet been taken against Tiwari.

