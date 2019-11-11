Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP BJP Leader Killed in Road Accident After Driver Crashes Car Into Tree

Police said Asha Singh's car was being driven at a high speed and the driver apparently fell asleep and crashed it into a tree.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP BJP Leader Killed in Road Accident After Driver Crashes Car Into Tree
Representative image.

Bareilly: Asha Singh, a member of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh executive committee, died in a road accident on the Chandausi-Aligarh road, police said.

Asha Singh's car rammed into a tree on Sunday as the vehicle she was travelling in lost control. Police said the car was being driven at a high speed and probably the driver fell asleep crashing it into a tree, which got uprooted with the impact.

Circle officer K.K. Saroj said, "Asha Singh was immediately taken to the hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead.

The driver of the car also succumbed to injuries during treatment and Singh's brother, Pushpendra, sustained serious injuries. They were on their way home after a pilgrimage of Mehndipur Balaji in Rajasthan.

The BJP leader had contested the Legislative Council elections in 2016 on a BJP ticket for the Moradabad-Bijnor seat, but lost to a Samajwadi Party candidate.

Before joining BJP, Asha Singh, 44, had been with the Samajwadi Party. She was declared a SP candidate in 2012 for municipal chairperson election, but three days after the announcement, the party changed its candidate. Prior to joining the SP, Singh was associated with the BSP from 2007 to 2009.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram