Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

UP BJP Leader Thrashed by Policemen as He Passes Obscene Remarks at Cop

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava sent the outpost in-charge, Anjani Kumar Rai, to the lines and directed a circle officer to probe the matter. Srivastava said that action will be decided after the probe is complete.

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP BJP Leader Thrashed by Policemen as He Passes Obscene Remarks at Cop
Representative image.

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): Sunil Giri, BJP's OBC cell district unit general secretary was brutally thrashed here by the Uttar Pradesh Police at one of its outposts in Sonbhadra.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the Renukoot police outpost in-charge and his colleagues beat Giri after he allegedly passed obscene comments on the police. Several BJP workers reached the outpost to save him and the police had to use force to disperse them, after which they staged a sit-in.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava sent the outpost in-charge Anjani Kumar Rai to the lines and directed a circle officer to probe the matter. Srivastava said that action will be decided after the probe is complete.

According to reports, Rai was standing outside his outpost on Tuesday when Giri reached there and started singing Holi songs followed by obscene comments on Rai. The cop asked him to stop, but when Giri continued, Rai allegedly slapped him.

Other cops also began thrashing the BJP leader and hearing his screams, party workers reached the outpost to save him.

In the meantime, inspector Pipari Abhay Narain Tiwari and other senior officers also reached there. They tried to pacify the situation, but later had to use force to disperse the BJP supporters. Giri was admitted to the Hindalco hospital.

The BJP supporters returned and staged a sit-in demanding suspension of Rai.

BJP's Duddhi Assembly area in-charge Rakesh Pandey said if Giri was involved in unlawful activity he should have been booked, but the police brutality was unacceptable. The stir was, however, later called-off.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram