UP BJP MLA Given Clean Chit in Gangrape Case after Police Find 'No Proof' against Him, Nephew Arrested
The officer said that after the woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate, the probe was handed over to a two-member team, including the Gulafsha women's police station incharge. The team failed to find any evidence to corroborate her charges, the SP, Singh, said.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Bhadohi (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday gave a clean chit to local BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi in a case of gang-rape as "no evidence" was found against him and arrested his nephew, officials said.
Five others, who had also been named in an FIR lodged on Wednesday, were also absolved of rape charges by the district police, they said.
The FIR was lodged against Tripathi and his kin on a complaint by a 40-year-old woman who had alleged they had raped her in 2017.
"During investigation, no evidence was found against the Bhadohi MLA and five others. They have been given a clean chit," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh. "Tripathi's nephew Sandeep Tiwari has been arrested on charge of rape."
Another member of the family, Neetesh, who was named in the FIR, has been booked for manhandling and abusing the woman, he added.
Singh said after the woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate, the probe was handed over to a two-member team, including the Gulafsha women's police station incharge, which failed to find any evidence to corroborate her charges. The woman also refused to undergo a medical examination, he added.
The complainant, a widow, had alleged she was first raped by Tiwari in 2016. She said she did not lodge a complaint back then as
Tiwari had promised to marry her, Singh had said on Wednesday.
She alleged that in the run-up to the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, she was kept at a hotel for a month by Tiwari. All the seven accused would visit the hotel and repeatedly rape her, he had said.
She also claimed that when she got pregnant, she was forced to undergo abortion, the officer had said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- Hrithik Roshan Visits Shiv Temple on Mahashivratri with Sussanne Khan and Family, See Pics
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia Edge India 4-3
- Bhutan's PM Urges Every Citizen to Adopt 'Stray Dogs' as Birthday 'Gift' to its King
- Brisbane Student Offers Rs 950 to Kill Cockroach in His Room, Are You up for It?