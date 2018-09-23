English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Misbehaves with Education Officer, Video Goes Viral
The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place Saturday in presence of the district magistrate.
File photo of BJP MLA Surendra Singh
Ballia (UP): BJP MLA Surendra Singh and some of his party's leaders allegedly tried to misbehave with a district inspector of school (DIOS) at an official meeting here.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
