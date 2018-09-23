GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Misbehaves with Education Officer, Video Goes Viral

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place Saturday in presence of the district magistrate.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
File photo of BJP MLA Surendra Singh
Ballia (UP): BJP MLA Surendra Singh and some of his party's leaders allegedly tried to misbehave with a district inspector of school (DIOS) at an official meeting here.

In the video, the MLA is purportedly seen getting agitated with DIOS Narendra Dev Pandey and moving towards him, and the education officer being allegedly pushed by a BJP leader.

The district magistrate, however, managed to control the situation.

District Magistrate Bhawar Singh Khargaut said the DIOS during the meeting said that he was not afraid of anyone due to which the MLA and others got agitated.

The MLA however, later, regretted for the incident.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
