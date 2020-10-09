UP: BJP MLA's Relative Shot Dead In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 60-year-old relative of a BJP MLA was shot dead on Friday morning here, police said. The victim identified as Naresh Tyagi was the maternal uncle of BJP legislator from Muradnagar Assembly constituency Ajit Pal Tyagi and brother-in-law of former minister Raj Pal Tyagi.

Naresh Tyagi, a contractor, was going for a morning walk at around 5.30 am when two assailants on a scooter opened fire at him in Lohiya Nagar officer’s colony under Sihani Gate Police Station area, police said. One of the bullets hit Tyagi in the head, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told .

