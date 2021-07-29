UP BJP Tweets Controversial Cartoon Against Farmers' Protest, Draws Flak From Oppn

A new controversy erupted after the Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh BJP tweeted a cartoon against farmers’ protests on Thursday. This comes days after Bhartiya Kisan Union leader had threatened Delhi-like protests in state capital Lucknow demanding an increase in the MSP of sugarcane.

The cartoon which was tweeted on Thursday showed a ‘Bahuhali’ telling another man to be alert as he is going to Lucknow where Yogi ji is sitting who not just takes action but also puts up posters. The caption of the cartoon says ‘O Bhai Zara Sambhal Kar Jaiyo Lucknow Me…” (Please beware while going to Lucknow).

Earlier on July 26 during a visit to Lucknow, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said, “the government is not ready to listen to the farmers, they are not ready to take back the three laws, they also don’t want to make a law on MSP.

They want to loot the produce of farmers at half rate and people will get grains at high rates. If they really care about farmers then they should take back the three farm laws.”

“The sugarcane rates have not been raised in UP in the last four years, farmers’ condition is not good. We will turn Lucknow into Delhi, also protests will happen in other state capitals just like Delhi. Meetings will take place all over Uttar Pradesh to discuss farmers’ issues. People will be made to understand in whichever language they understand, if they speak in the political language then they will be made to understand in that language only,” Tikait said. Further calling for a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, he said that zone-wise and village-wise meetings will also be held.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has attacked BJP over the controversial cartoon and has said that the cartoon shows what exactly BJP thinks of our farmers.

Speaking to news18, SP Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “It is crystal clear by the tweet what exactly our farmers mean to the BJP. This is the same BJP that had termed farmers as ‘Khalistani’, ‘Pakistani’ and ‘Mawali’. This is an insult to our farmers. The cartoon shows the hatred of BJP towards the farmers.”

