UP: BJP's Hardoi District General Secretary Booked for 'Abducting' SP Leader's Daughter

A BJP district general secretary was booked for allegedly abducting the daughter of a Samajwadi Party leader here, police said on Wednesday.

The BJP has cancelled the primary membership of Ashish Shukla (47) and expelled him from the party, BJP district president Saurabh Mishra said.

In the complaint, the SP leader alleged that Shukla, who lives in his locality and is a father of two — a 21-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter — abducted his 26-year-old daughter after luring her on the pretext of marriage.

An FIR was lodged against Shukla under section 366 (kidnapping or abducting a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

A search has been launched to find Shukla and the SP leader’s daughter who are untraceable, they said.

The girl will soon be rescued and strict action will be taken in the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (East), Anil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, SP’s District President Jitendra Verma Jeetu demanded strict action against Shukla.

