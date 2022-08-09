CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP BJP's Two-Day 'Tiranga Yatra' Begins Today

IANS

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 09:50 IST

Lucknow, India

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target to hoist 4.50 crore national flags in the state. (IANS photo)

BJP MPs, MLAs and party functionaries would be part of this yatra that is being taken out as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its two-day ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the state from Tuesday during which the party will also approach the people and urge them to display the Tricolour at their homes.

BJP MPs, MLAs and party functionaries would be part of this yatra that is being taken out as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

BJP General Secretary Amar Pal Maurya said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target to hoist 4.50 crore national flags in the state.

“Under the Tricolour campaign, the national flag should be hoisted at all residences, government and private offices and buildings and other establishments,” the Chief Minister has said.

“From today till August 15 (Independence Day), the party would ensure that each house displays a Tricolour,” Maurya said.

“From Thursday, we will also take out prabhat pheris (morning rounds) across villages and cities to create awareness. From August 13 to 15, the party will knock at each door to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a success,” said BJP leader Himanshu Dubey.

first published:August 09, 2022, 09:50 IST
last updated:August 09, 2022, 09:50 IST