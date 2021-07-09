UP Block Chief Polls: Violence, Firing Mar Nomination Day In 12 Districts

The day of filing nominations for the Block Pramukh (chief) elections in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday witnessed widespread violence including firing in at least 12 districts. However, police said there were relatively fewer violent incidents this time around as compared to previous block chief elections. But districts like Jhansi, Sitapur, Bijnor, Etawah, Kannauj and Bulandshahr witnessed incidents where firing, clashes and savagery dominated the nomination day.

ADG (law & order) Prashant Kumar said that 14 districts reported cases of malpractices during the nomination process across the state. Kumar informed that four people have been arrested in Sitapur where one person got critically injured. However, he noted that violence was less compared to previous block chief elections. But he assured that strict action will be taken against all the culprits including irresponsible police officials.

During the nomination process in Sitapur district, two groups engaged in firing and even threw hand bombs at each other. Police had to double down on reckless locals in Unnao, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Kanpur rural, Ambedkarnagar and Azamgarh. Former assembly speaker Mataprasad Pandey was brushed up and his vehicle’s windshield was also damaged by miscreants. In Lakhimpur, a female candidate’s proposer was roughed up and her saree was pulled during the incident.

While a Samajwadi Party candidate’s nomination papers in Hardoi were allegedly torn off by BJP workers, the ruling party’s nominee in Etawah, Raghvendra Singh, became the target of a fatal attack in which his colleague was shot at. An SP candidate in Jhansi was allegedly stopped from filing his nomination papers. The workers of SP and BJP reportedly exchanged bullets in Basti, while police personnel came under attack in Bahraich. In Bijnor, two groups clashed with each other in the presence of police. Ayodhya, too, witnessed a similar quarrel between BJP and SP workers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here