UP Block Panchayat Polls: Police Officer Tells Senior He Has Been Slapped, Video Goes Viral

A video of an Uttar Pradesh Police officer telling his senior over phone that he had been slapped by BJP workers amid the violence during the elections for block panchayat heads has gone viral online.

Polling for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs was held in UP on Saturday with scattered incidents of violence reported from 17 districts during the election process.

Several purported videos of clashes between supporters of rival parties, and police and workers of political parties were also posted on social media. In one such video, which was also shown by news channels, Additional Superintendent of Police (city) of Etawah Prashant Kumar Prasad is heard telling a senior over phone, "Sir, I have been slapped. BJP workers have also brought bombs." Etawah police spokesperson confirmed the incident on Sunday.

The incident took place in Barhpura block of the district. A case has been registered against one identified and some unidentified people, he said. Incidents of stone-pelting and police resorting to baton-charge to disperse mobs were reported from different parts of the state during the election process.

Police personnel were injured in some of these incidents. Orders have been issued to respective district heads to take strict action against those responsible for the violence, the police said. The BJP on Saturday claimed victory on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs in the state. Though at most of the places, counting had been completed, it was still continuing in some areas as of Saturday night.

The panchayat election results are an important morale-booster for the BJP ahead of assembly polls next year in the politically crucial state as it had drawn a lot of flak over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here