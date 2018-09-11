English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2019 Begin 7th Feb 2019, CCTVs with Voice Recording to Be Set Up for Cheating-Free Board Exams 2019
The notification comes directly from Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Dinesh Sharma present at the UP Board Exams 2019 Video Conference. The UP Education Board aims to conclude Annual Board Exams 2019 within the month of February 2019 itself.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2019 are scheduled to begin from 7th Feb 2019 and will be wrapped within 16 working days.
The notification comes directly from Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Dinesh Sharma present at the UP Board Exams 2019 Video Conference. The UP Education Board aims to conclude Annual Board Exams 2019 within the month of February 2019 itself.
The Board has set a target to complete the verification process and make concrete arrangement for ‘Cheating-Free Exams’ by 15th September 2018, this week.
https://twitter.com/drdineshbjp/status/1039357228363464705
Taking a step further from last year’s arrangement of CCTV cameras, the Board aims to set up CCTV cameras with Voice Recording this time.
To tackle education mafia in the state, the Board has decided to introduce Decoding in Answer Sheets, ban mobile phones and other such items not just from the examination hall but from 200 metres periphery of the examination venue.
Candidates who were blacklisted earlier and have completed their debarment period, will be allocated an examination centre only once they fulfill prevalent terms and conditions.
“Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days,” reported ANI.
https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1039098783915630593
The notification comes directly from Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Dinesh Sharma present at the UP Board Exams 2019 Video Conference. The UP Education Board aims to conclude Annual Board Exams 2019 within the month of February 2019 itself.
The Board has set a target to complete the verification process and make concrete arrangement for ‘Cheating-Free Exams’ by 15th September 2018, this week.
https://twitter.com/drdineshbjp/status/1039357228363464705
Taking a step further from last year’s arrangement of CCTV cameras, the Board aims to set up CCTV cameras with Voice Recording this time.
To tackle education mafia in the state, the Board has decided to introduce Decoding in Answer Sheets, ban mobile phones and other such items not just from the examination hall but from 200 metres periphery of the examination venue.
Candidates who were blacklisted earlier and have completed their debarment period, will be allocated an examination centre only once they fulfill prevalent terms and conditions.
“Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days,” reported ANI.
https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1039098783915630593
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper to Score Ton in England
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...