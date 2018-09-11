UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2019 Begin 7th Feb 2019, CCTVs with Voice Recording to Be Set Up for Cheating-Free Board Exams 2019

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2019 are scheduled to begin from 7th Feb 2019 and will be wrapped within 16 working days.The notification comes directly from Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Dinesh Sharma present at the UP Board Exams 2019 Video Conference. The UP Education Board aims to conclude Annual Board Exams 2019 within the month of February 2019 itself.The Board has set a target to complete the verification process and make concrete arrangement for ‘Cheating-Free Exams’ by 15th September 2018, this week.https://twitter.com/drdineshbjp/status/1039357228363464705Taking a step further from last year’s arrangement of CCTV cameras, the Board aims to set up CCTV cameras with Voice Recording this time.To tackle education mafia in the state, the Board has decided to introduce Decoding in Answer Sheets, ban mobile phones and other such items not just from the examination hall but from 200 metres periphery of the examination venue.Candidates who were blacklisted earlier and have completed their debarment period, will be allocated an examination centre only once they fulfill prevalent terms and conditions.“Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days,” reported ANI.https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1039098783915630593